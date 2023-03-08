Benny Thompson Defends the J6 Panel Amid Panic in DC

According to Rep. Bennie Thompson, who headed up the committee, he and his colleagues didn’t selectively edit the tapes…I stand by the tape, he said.

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson aired clips contradicting the J6 panel’s narrative to the point of making them look like liars. He accused the J6 panel of cherry-picking and editing the video. He said they even added sound effects thanks to the Good Morning America producer they hired. Tucker called it a show trial.

According to Rep. Bennie Thompson, who headed up the committee, he and his colleagues didn’t selectively edit the tapes:

Thompson also asserted it was “not true” the committee on which he served as chair selectively edited security footage to sell the “insurrection” image.

The January 6 Committee also claimed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MS) appeared to run out of the chamber like a coward when the riots sparked, but as the footage from Carlson showed, he was the last lawmaker escorted out of the chamber.

“I stand by the tape,” Thompson told Picket.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the January 6 Committee deceptively edited a video to appear as if former President Donald Trump had praised the rioters when he did not.

“The committee played Trump’s comments — which referred to his peaceful rally, over a mile away — over visuals of clashes between rioters and police,” said the report. “‘They were peaceful people. These were great people,’ Trump was heard saying.”

The Big Lie

The January 6th committee inarguably selectively edited video clips to push a deceitful narrative.

The clip of Josh Hawley running out made it seem as if he was fleeing like a coward when he was the last in a long line of congresspeople being escorted out.

The video of Rep. Loudermilk allegedly running tours for the protesters and pointing out security, was a lie. Still, the J6 panel included it in their final report despite knowing the FBI cleared Mr. Loudermilk.

The committee never showed the VIP treatment Jacob Chansley got from the police, nor did they show a healthy, fit Officer Sicknick.

Thompson just has to say he’s standing by the tape, and it will be good enough for the media. But it is not truthful.

J6 was a protest that went out of control. Some became violent. Originally, police said about 75 were violent. Now, the FBI is looking for 2,000, when most just trespassed. Democracy was not being overthrown, and it isn’t up there with WWII, the Civil War, or 9/11.

There was and is no evidence of an insurrection.

Benny also claims he doesn’t know who Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, is.

The Mississippi Democrat and former committee chairman also claimed he was unaware of Jan. 6 defendant Jacob Chansley, the “Q-Anon Shaman” who was sentenced to almost four years in prison.

“I don’t know who he is,” Mr. Thompson said of Mr. Chansley, the protester best known for wearing a fur-horned helmet, exposing his tattooed bare chest, and wearing face paint.

As it turns out, the Shaman, who was not accused of violence, entered through an open side door. The police permitted him to go through the Capitol and provided him with escorts. He was the face of the fake insurrection.

Elon Musk weighed in, and he is getting slammed for wrongspeak:

Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed. That is deeply wrong, legally and morally. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Duh, Nancy Pelosi

The one person in charge of the Capitol Police is ignored. That is Nancy Pelosi.

Chuck Schumer went on a verbal rampage yesterday about the Tucker revelations but offered no facts or evidence to counter the tapes. He was apparently in fear for his life, yet the J6 movie by Nancy’s filmmaker daughter shows him calm, collected, and unafraid throughout.

Americans deserve the truth and all sides of the equation, not just a committee of Trump haters working for Nancy Pelosi who deny people their due process rights.

Many people now know Benny Thompson is a liar.

It was the entire J6 panel and the media!

We don’t want only to pick out Benny. The entire J6 panel is out whining about Tucker. The media is doing its best to continue the cover-up. People should look at the tapes.

We posted the Trucker-Fox News video exposing the injustice done to the handicapped Jacob Chansley on this link and the deadly insurrection lie on this link. The Ray Epps lie and some of the J6 Panel lies can be found on this link. Their egregious lie video about Rep. Barry Loudermilk is on this link.

WordPress refused to allow advertising of the articles that included the Tucker’s commentary and video. It’s full-on damage control.

Looks like Tucker has MSM in full on damage control mode. Panic in DC, can’t let the #Truth get out there! 🍿🤣 pic.twitter.com/TVo88k6d2D — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) March 7, 2023

