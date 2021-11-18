Must Watch Segment with Dr. Scott Atlas About Drs Fauci, Birx, Redfield

















As we reported, Dr. Scott Atlas wrote a scathing memoir of the medical bureaucrats who are helping to destroy this country. He also spent an hour with Tucker Carlson discussing those very bureaucrats and we have a portion of that interview here.

This report is stunning but having worked with bureaucrats, I am not surprised.

Dr. Atlas was shocked at the complete lack of knowledge, ignorance of data, and lack of deep thought among the doctors on the pandemic response panel. He calls them the Troika — Drs. Fauci, Birx, and Redfield. They were a unit that worked together before but worked only to get a vaccine. They agreed with each other on everything.

They were in these jobs for forty years because they are political beings.

The Troika never brought a study or cited studies during meetings. They launched ad hominem attacks at Dr. Atlas but showed no evidence of having reviewed studies. Dr. Atlas said he never worked with any people like this at such a low level. There was no preparation, no critical thinking, no disagreement of each other, and no one cited data but Dr. Atlas.

They were even mispronouncing medical words.

Watch:

