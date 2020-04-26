Speaker Pelosi appears unhinged & a bit senile during Sunday interviews

Speaker Pelosi interviewed with Jake Tapper on CNN today and sounded like she was not in full control of her faculties. Her comments on NPR were concerning as well. She can’t seem to handle the stress of being questioned. Its time for her to retire and she should take Joe Biden with her.

“JUST CALM DOWN”

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Tapper pressed Pelosi on why Congress has not addressed those requests with specific action, suggesting she and other Democratic leaders have made a “tactical mistake.”

“So, Cuomo says he would have insisted on state funding in the last bill,” Tapper said. “Was this a tactical mistake by you and Senator Schumer?”

“Just calm down,” Pelosi shot back.

“We will have state and local, and we will have it in a very significant way. It’s no use going on to what might have been,” she added.

Watch:

SENIOR MOMENT

In this next clip, she seems to have forgotten the name of the California governor. She is a representative from California, of course.

What just happened to Nancy Pelosi? Did she pull a Biden and forget Gavin Newsom’s name… or? pic.twitter.com/ctZGycIiAG — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 26, 2020

Mitchell McCarthy?

Nancy Pelosi pulls a Biden and forgets Kevin McCarthy’s name, calls him “Mitchell McCarthy” Is…is she okay? pic.twitter.com/r0CaQqWDRY — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) April 26, 2020

SHE WOULDN’T EVEN SAY THE TRAVEL BAN WAS A GOOD IDEA

Pelosi refused to say that that President Trump’s travel ban was a good idea. She couldn’t even say that it was the right thing to do. That’s how dangerous she is.

The 40,000 people she is talking about in this clip are Chinese-American citizens and people with green cards. She apparently wanted them banned from returning.

When asked about the China travel ban, Speaker Pelosi seems to suggest that American citizens shouldn’t have been allowed to come back from China: “So if you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door.”pic.twitter.com/BgqBCHUIag — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2020

WURFER BUBBLE UPS

This is the last part of the previous clip. We don’t know what she is saying. Maybe one of our readers could tell us what she said.

I understand what she means but the words elude me.

What is a “wurfer bubble up?” We think she is saying that the Republicans’ bill trickles down and her bill is a “wurfer bubble up.”

Speaker Pelosi: “Disinfectant in the body — you know what they call that? They call that embalming.” pic.twitter.com/c8UGxWXl1S — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2020

DANGEROUS NOT TO FUND THE WHO [AFTER THEY STUCK IT TO THE WORLD]

She’s also fighting for China’s BFFs, the WHO. She thinks holding money back from them is “stupid, it’s more than stupid: it’s dangerous.” The Marxists who run the World Health Organization helped China hide the contagion through January.

“Worse than [the funding] — if you can believe it — worse than that is that he and the secretary of state have been deleting any reference to the World Health Organization in any of our strategies on how we can deal with the pandemic. That may be more harmful than just the money,” Pelosi said.

Our government is sidelining the WHO and that is a very good idea. We should extricate ourselves from more of the U.N. while we are at it.