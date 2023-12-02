Dr. Dalgleish’s Observations About Vaccines Accelerating Cancer

The world-renowned oncologist/immunologist told cancer specialists that COVID mRNA vaccine boosters are accelerating cancer. His comments are based on observation, but observations are very important in confirming or rejecting theories. It’s information people should be allowed to see.

Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St George’s Hospital Medical School, London, said the following at a recent forum.

“At the end of last year, I reported that I was seeing melanoma patients who had been stable for years and relapsed after their first booster (their third injection). I was told it was merely a coincidence and to keep quiet about it, but it became impossible to do so.

“The number of my patients affected has been rising ever since. I saw two more cases of cancer relapse post-booster vaccination in my patients just this last week.

“Other oncologists have contacted me from all over the world including from Australia and the US. The consensus is that it is no longer confined to melanoma but that an increased incidence of lymphomas, leukemia, and kidney cancers is being seen after booster injections.

“Additionally, my colorectal cancer colleagues report an epidemic of explosive cancers (those presenting with multiple metastatic spread in the liver and elsewhere). All these cancers are occurring (with very few exceptions) in patients who have been forced to have a Covid booster, whether they were keen or not, for many so they could travel.

“So why are these cancers occurring?

“T-cell suppression was my first likely explanation, given that immunotherapy is so effective in these cancers. However, we must also now consider DNA plasmid and SV40 integration in promoting cancer development, a feature made even more concerning by reports that mRNA spike protein binds p53 and other cancer suppressor genes.

“It is very clear and very frightening that these vaccines have several elements to cause a perfect storm in cancer development in those patients lucky enough to have avoided heart attacks, clots, strokes, autoimmune diseases, and other common adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“To advise booster vaccines, as is the current case, is no more and no less than medical incompetence; to continue to do so with the above information is medical negligence, which can carry a custodial sentence. No ifs or buts any longer. All mRNA vaccines must be halted and banned now.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish explains cancer relapse after gene modification mRNA “booster” injections.pic.twitter.com/gaUMsHdOvh — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) November 25, 2023

It’s the Big Lie?

BREAKING: The UK’s most decorated oncologist/immunologist tells cancer specialists at RAD51 conference that the covid mRNA vaccine safe and effective mantra is ‘a BIG LIE’ Prof Angus Dalgleish presents data exposing that boosters are accelerating cancer. ‘Unbelievable’ pic.twitter.com/pCEBqmc9FG — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 2, 2023

Memorial Sloan Kettering said the vaccines are safe and effective. If you’ve had cancer or currently have it, it’s fine. Health Feedback said there is no reliable evidence they are not safe.

People should speak with their doctor and do their own research. Weighing the problem of COVID-19 against possible problems of the vaccine is up to you.

