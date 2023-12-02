Fauci Doesn’t Need God, But Does Need Tax-Funded Security

The BBC interviewed Dr Fauci as he trotted off to his new “job” at Georgetown University with his taxpayer-funded chauffeur and security detail because he’s afraid of mean right-wingers. He has security we would give to a President, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t have any security.

He’s our own little Napoleon.

The hard-hitting interview included a stroll past the church where he was married. The interviewer couldn’t believe he is 82 when he looks 70. She asked if he worked out every day since he’s such an amazing specimen.

He power walks but didn’t share his diet.

He claimed he’s the victim of conspiracy theories, so he has to have millions of dollars worth of security. His wife and children are also under threat, according to him.

As they passed the chapel, the interviewer asked the Regis graduate, “You don’t practice anymore, do you?”

“No, no, I don’t,” he said. “A number of complicated reasons…First of all, my own personal ethics on life are I think are enough to keep me going on the right path, and I think that there are enough negative aspects about the organizational church uh that you were very well aware of. I’m not against it. I identify myself as a Catholic. I was raised, I was baptized, I was confirmed, I was married in the church, my children were baptized in the church, but as far as practicing it, it seems almost like a pro forma thing that I don’t really need to do.”

Why would he? he’s science itself and he’s God.

But don’t you think God and a little humility could do him a world of good?

The interviewer asked him about half the country hating him and the other half loving him. He smiled with satisfaction. She couldn’t imagine how that happened.

Fauci thinks he was the victim of global divisiveness, and he was the one articulating it. It wasn’t him pushing mandates, lying to Congress, lying about Wuhan, funding gain of function and lying about it, not caring about children’s education – no, none of that was the problem.

The thing that got him in trouble was disagreeing with the president, and the “far-right extremists thought I was doing that for political reasons,” he said.

More of the real Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/OYevlfCzoS — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 6, 2023

He bashed hydroxychloroquine and complained of the hostility. The man who lied his fool head off is most upset about people spreading misinformation and disinformation.

He noted that there were pictures of him as the “sexiest,” claiming that’s not a good thing.

He bragged about his performance in the AIDS crisis. Then, the interviewer concluded by continuing to fawn over him.

Fauci’s in an echo chamber, and he’s proud of himself. He doesn’t even need God. If anyone disagrees with him, they’re extreme far-right.

This is extremely painful to watch.

Rand Paul was the only member of Congress who took on the American Napoleon.

Rand Paul on the Covid Cover-Up “Half of the people involved in giving these science grants use to work in the intel community.” The Cover-Up involved 8 different departments of government. Fauci said if a pandemic occured from research the knowledge would be worth the risk. pic.twitter.com/LdnF9Pb2uC — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 27, 2023

