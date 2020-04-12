Dr. Fauci admits [Red] China [lied] misled the world on COV-19

RED CHINA LIED

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told a Fox News audience on ‘Watter’s World,’ that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 diseases erupted in China in mid-December, yet the regime told the U.S. and the world the virus was only transmitted animal-to-human.

In layman’s terms, they lied.

Dr. Fauci, an influential member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, told the Fox News audience that as the diseases spread to more people in mid-January in China’s Hubei Province and Wuhan city, the communist government said that human contagion was minimal.

Both assertions were “clearly not correct … that was misinformation right from the beginning,” he said.

“Early on we did not get correct information and the incorrect information was propagated right from the beginning,” Dr. Fauci said Saturday night.

“This is not a major threat for the people in the United States, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about,” he told NewsMax as late as Jan. 21.

At that precise time, the virus had already begun spreading on the U.S. West Coast.

WHEN SHOULD THE PRESIDENT HAVE ACTED

The World Health Organization went by the Chinese lies that there was no direct evidence of human-to-human spread.

WHO didn’t declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, suggesting the President should have followed his advice to quarantine the entire nation in February instead of March. However, March 11 is when WHO said it was a pandemic, under pressure from the President. The President followed up immediately.

Fauci insisted on the most extreme quarantine which has resulted in depression-era unemployment, with businesses and careers destroyed.

It’s “unfortunate” that peoples’ careers are shattered, he said.

Fauci won’t admit to being as dumb as Joe Biden. This video shows his asshattery, and kudos to Watters for a decent interview exposing this fraud https://t.co/ZHjfzX9IJX — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) April 12, 2020

WHAT THE LEFTIST DEMOCRATS WERE SAYING

The left-wing sites say President Trump can’t release lockdown orders since it’s up to the governors. That is correct, but the left wants it both ways. They criticize him for not ordering illegal lockdowns earlier and then they criticize him for trying to ease up on the lockdowns.

This is what the Democrats were saying throughout:

Take a look back and RT what the liberal media and Joe Biden said about President Trump’s aggressive, early response to the #coronavirus. Thank God @realDonaldTrump is the one in charge during this scourge! pic.twitter.com/d6OtmWrGmb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 6, 2020