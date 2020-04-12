NY Times launches Biden propaganda

Expect to see our far-left media spread disinformation about presumptive Democrat nominee for the presidency, Joe Biden. They will re-write and hide his history and his current state of dementia.

It has already begun in The New York Times with a long propagandized tale of the deep and abiding friendship between Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. The purpose is to remake the image of a senile, elderly man into that of a presidential candidate.

The article talks about the tight-bond between the families of Biden and Cuomo and is the puffiest piece yet, claiming Biden was behind Andrew Cuomo and has been there for him.

It seems our erstwhile hero, Joe Biden allegedly saved Andrew from his primary opponents, especially Ms. Nixon:

“Facing resistance from progressives who viewed him as an iron-fisted centrist, Cuomo’s team asked Biden to appear with him at the New York Democratic Party’s convention. Biden agreed. When they asked Biden to record a television ad for Cuomo backstage, he agreed again. When the Cuomo team asked several weeks later if Biden would record a new ad — the first one was not quite right — he agreed yet again, allowing a film crew into his Delaware home to record a commercial that soon blanketed the airwaves in New York.”

If you believe a couple Biden ads made the difference or that far-left Cuomo is somehow an “iron-fisted centrist,” you might be beyond reach.

The New York Times. article also includes this:

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said Biden’s intervention in the 2018 race had helped Cuomo secure a third term. She called Biden’s speech at the state convention an important moment of validation for the governor.

“Biden is so empathetic and is seen as being such a decent man, and that was very important at that moment for Andrew Cuomo,” said Weingarten, who like other Democrats, saw a similar, perhaps anachronistic political sensibility binding the two men.

“Biden is a politician from a different age, when a sense of having somebody’s back, based upon the values you carry and the work you’ve done together, means something,” she said, adding, “That’s something that Cuomo and Biden share very, very deeply.”

Randi Weingarten is a communist with a small ‘c’ and this is nothing more than campaign pablum for the masses.

This propaganda is pushed while they hide their candidate in his home with an occasional video clip of him in his basement.

Goebbels media at its best. It’s like living in Soviet Russia at times.