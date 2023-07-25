Dr. Fauci Claimed He Was the NIAID Director – He Was Once

The story behind the headline is that Fauci claimed to be the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director. And he was once. However, his term expired, and he kept doing the job anyway.

[Do you mean there are Democrats who don’t follow the law and do whatever they please? Shocker].

On Friday, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce issued a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. They asked the disturbing question of whether Fauci and 13 other National Institutes of Health (NIH) institute and center directors were unlawfully holding their offices for some period.

These directors changed the fabric of America and, in 2022 alone, were awarded more than $25 billion in federal biomedical grants.

It appears HHS Secretary Becerra violated the 21st Century Cures Act. It was passed in 2016. Section 2033 of that act is titled “Increasing Accountability at the National Institutes of Health.” The law aimed to achieve greater accountability by requiring the HHS secretary to appoint those directors personally.

The House committee wants to know why they ignored the law. Perhaps the law was only for Republicans? One must also wonder if it’s tied to Dr. Fauci illegally funding gain-of-function – just conjecture on my part.

I found this report on The Messenger.

