Good News! Joe Biden Says He “Ended Cancer As We Know It”

The Walter Mitty President Joe Biden “ended cancer as we know it” – who knew? He’s amazing. I wonder if Xi and Putin let out a good belly laugh over this one? We’re a joke. Putin’s right-hand man Dmitry Medvedev calls Biden ‘Sleepy Joe,’ the name Donald Trump coined for him.

“[indecipherable] cure cancer. And he looked at me like, Why cancer? Because no one thinks we can. That’s why. And we can. We ended cancer as we know it,” Biden said.

This Walter Mitty of our times is who Democrats and the media want to shove down our throats for another four years. They will do anything for the agenda. They hate you.

In case you didn’t know, there is no cure for cancer. In 2022, he launched his moonshot to end cancer by 50% over the next 25 years. He has made no progress.

Biden: “I said I’d cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it.” pic.twitter.com/RI5JqxyG3A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2023

He’s lying about civil rights protests again.

“It was a lesson I learned coming out of — not like real leaders in the civil rights movement — but when I came out of the civil rights movement as a kid as a public defender…” Biden said.

According to reports, Joe Biden was a public defender briefly (perhaps a month). All he did was defend a cow thief in Delaware. The Gateway Pundit had this first.

“Given how long ago and limited it was, the depth of Biden’s work as a public defender is difficult to plumb. Databases available to the public at the Wilmington courts where Biden practiced do not allow for searches by attorney name. Newspaper archives show several stories, including the case of the stolen cow, that identified Biden as a public defender between June and July of 1969. Campaign officials and other Biden allies did not recall other specific cases.” BuzzFeed previously reported.

That sounds like a key civil rights case. The thief needed a cow.

As has been proven time and time again, Biden never participated in any civil rights actions. As a matter of fact, he got into the Senate with the backing of the most vile segregationists in the South – the Democrat Dixiecrats.

Bidenese speak:

He’s a walking pack of lies.

Joe Biden lied. We know Hunter kept passing his phone to his business associates with then-VP Joe Biden on the other end. We know Joe is “The Big Guy.” The Biden family has never produced a product or service. They only peddled the power and influence of Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/wU7eKH35Yo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 25, 2023

Biden thinks his crimes are very funny. He’s daring you to find the money.

Biden laughs off reporters question about him taking bribes pic.twitter.com/hDJ0g0rtK4 — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) July 25, 2023

Impeach! 25th Amendment! Something – fast. Then impeach the lying Kamala.

