Three US Marines Found Dead In a Car at a Gas Station

The U.S. Marine Corps announced Tuesday the names of three Marines found dead on Sunday in Hampstead(Camp LeJeune, North Carolina] in a privately-owned car in a gas station.

The Marines found in a privately owned vehicle were identified as:

Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin

Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma

Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida

Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021, Dockery in June 2020, and Garcia in July 2019.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

Kaltenberg served in San Diego and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Dockery served in San Diego, Camp Pendleton, California, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Garcia served in Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Oddly, authorities said they do not expect foul play, adding autopsy results will ultimately determine their cause of death.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote that officers are investigating the Marines’ deaths.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of three persons found inside of a vehicle located at the Speedway convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina,” the office’s statement read. “On Sunday, July 23, 2023 at approximately 9:00 am, deputies responded to investigate a report of a missing person. During the course of this investigation the deceased persons were located.

This is an ongoing investigation. There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community. More information will be released as we are able to do so.”

No further information was available on Tuesday about their deaths, which were first reported by The Messenger.

