Dr. Fauci Explains Lab Leaks Could Still Be of Natural Origins

Dr. Fauci on what happened: “The other possibility is someone takes a virus from the environment that doesn’t actually spread very well in humans and manipulates it a bit and accidentally, it escapes, or accidentally infects someone.”

Retired NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jim Acosta that the SARS-CoV2 could still be considered coming from natural origins. Even if it came from a lab, that’s natural origins. Someone might have manipulated it a bit, but that’s natural origin. It just happened.

JIM ACOSTA:

“I was wondering. This lab leak, yeah, do we have any idea how that would even work? Have you heard any accounts as to how that might have happened? Is there, yeah, speculation in the scientific community as to how that happened?

ANTHONY FAUCI:

“Yeah,…that, that’s a very good question, Jim. So, one of the things that people maybe don’t fully appreciate that all of the intelligence agencies agree unanimously that this was not engineered. Namely, they didn’t deliberately do this to make a bioweapon. Everybody agrees with that, no matter what your prior thoughts were. Everybody agrees with that.

“A lab leak could be that someone was out in the wild, maybe looking for different types of viruses and bats got infected, went into a lab, and was being studied in the lab, and then it came out of the lab. But if that’s the definition of a lab leak, Jim, then that still is a natural occurrence.

“The other possibility is someone takes a virus from the environment that doesn’t actually spread very well in humans and manipulates it a bit and accidentally, it escapes, or accidentally infects someone. And then you get an outbreak.

“Those are the possibilities when you’re talking about lab leaks. Are there any accounts of that occurring where one might say, OK, well, there, there we go, perhaps this is it? This is what happened? No, you’re aware; in fact, there are no lab leaks that have led to pandemics. So, there have been accidents in the lab. That happens intermittently. We’ve had experiences with that in modern times recently, but there has never been a situation where a virus escaped from a lab that’s a brand new virus that no one has ever seen before that led to a pandemic that has not happened.” [Deflection! We never had Fauci and gain-of-function before.]

JUST IN – Fauci Now Says A Lab Leak Could Still Be Considered As Coming From Natural Origins “A lab leak could be that someone was out in the wild maybe looking for different types of viruses in bats, got infected, went into a lab, and was being studied in a lab, and then came… https://t.co/iocm9lHsCH pic.twitter.com/zmPcwIcQmC — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 12, 2023

No one mentions the fact that China wouldn’t let their people travel within the country, but gladly let them travel throughout the world for the Chinese New Year. That happened. It’s weaponizing the virus.

GAIN OF FUNCTION HEARINGS

FBI Director Christopher Wray is flying over the Wuhan lab leak target, where the Energy Department dared to tread.

FBI Director Christopher Wray COVID origins most likely a lab leakpic.twitter.com/9Y98PueVpv — DrScott (@drscott_atlanta) March 2, 2023

Dr. Robert Redfield, the 18th CDC Director believes what happened was an accidental lab leak as the result of gain-of-function.

Former CDC chief Dr. Robert Redfield: “COVID-19 more likely was the result of an accidental lab leak than a result of a natural spillover event.” pic.twitter.com/1VaPPaIv23 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2023

The scientists did a 180 on what happened immediately after talking with Dr. Fauci. They went from a gain-of-function engineered virus to natural origins.

Dr. Marty Makary: Two top virologists warned Fauci about the lab leak in 2020, but “changed their tunes days later in the media, and then both scientists received $9 million subsequent in funding from the NIH…” pic.twitter.com/kgkXXqrHMc — Mariana (@lonestarherd) March 1, 2023

Fauci bribed scientists to keep their mouths shut. Dr. Marty Makary: Two top virologists warned Fauci about the lab leak in 2020, but “changed their tunes days later in the media, and then both scientists received $9 million subsequent in funding from the NIH…”H/t Kagbabe pic.twitter.com/6BfeK5X59g — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) March 1, 2023

