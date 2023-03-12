Matt Taibbi Discusses the Vicious Democrat Assault During the Oversight Hearing

Journalist Matt Taibbi has written ten books and received numerous illustrious awards for his work. He’s never been and never will be a conservative. He was brought up in an ACLU family and supported Occupy Wall Street. Yet, when he went before Congress, he and another left-wing and esteemed journalist, Michael Shellenberger, were continually insulted, attacked, denigrated, and challenged by Democrats for revealing the extensive government and media censorship at Twitter.

Matt Taibbi spoke with Fox’s Dan Bongino this evening and expressed his deep concerns over what took place at the Oversight hearing.

Anyone could see the purpose of democrat questioning was to delegitimize the witnesses and conceal the truth.

All the politicians care about is themselves.

They accused the journalists of making money from attending the hearing which neither would consider ethical nor would they do it.

They didn’t break either journalist. Taibbi told Bongino, “Yeah, I think that was very, very disturbing what happened yesterday.”

