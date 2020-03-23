Dr. Fauci explains the cure they’re working on

Dr. Anthony Fauci said one of the White House coronavirus task force’s “top priorities” is to develop the process for providing antibodies from patients who recovered from coronavirus to help people who are ill with it. It might even protect people from getting the illness.

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute on Allergies and Infectious Diseases, was asked about the use of antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

“Is it possible to develop some sort of treatment using the antibodies that they developed with the disease?” a woman asked the scientist.

“As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Fauci.

He said that the task force was “gearing up” to conduct a study on the use of convalescent serum. The process draws antibodies from the serum of recovered coronavirus patients and reinfuses it into other patients, either to treat those with the ailment or as a protective measure.

“That’s one of our top priorities,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci:

CONVALESCENT SERUM

Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor School of Medicine, has recently been urging the use of convalescent serum to help in the coronavirus fight. The technique dates back to the 1890s and the 1918 Spanish flu.

It could be used on those who have strong symptoms or people at high-risk.

Scientists are also conducting clinical trials to see if several anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to cure coronavirus. Two drugs that have inspired cautious optimism are chloroquine and its derivative, hydroxychloroquine. The drug has had very positive results.

On Friday, Dr. Fauci praised President Trump for the travel ban which Joe Biden continues to condemn, declaring it’s racist and xenophobic.

THE POLL THAT HAS THE PRESIDENT AT 55%

The American public agrees with President Trump’s handling of the virus, if one ABC News poll is to be believed.

According to a recently released poll, President Donald Trump’s approval rating relating to his handling of the Chinese coronavirus has skyrocketed just this past week.

“In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president’s management of the crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove,” ABC News reported. “Trump’s approval on this issue is up from last week, when the numbers were nearly reversed. Only 43% approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 54% disapproved in last week’s poll.”