Jen Psaki refuses to criticize communism or even say the word

















Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki refused to denounce communism today during questioning over Cuba.

“As the administration tries to figure out the ‘root causes’ of migration to the country, don’t we know that the reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like communism?” a reporter asked Psaki. “Do you think people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like communism?”

“I think we’ve been pretty clear that we think people are leaving Cuba, or not — leaving Cuba, or protesting in the streets, as well, because they are opposed to the oppression, to the mismanagement of the government in the country,” she said. “And we certainly support their right to protest, we support their efforts to speak out against their treatment in Cuba.”

“I will say, separately, an important question is also what happens when people are seeking protection, or what happens when they are attempting to flee,” Psaki added. “In the past, as I noted, we’ve had several humanitarian programs … But certainly, we have said many times, and I will reiterate here, that we support not just the role of the protest, and peaceful protests, we stand with the Cuban people in their call for freedom from both the pandemic and from decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

She absolutely refuses to criticize the root cause of the problem – socialism/communism.

She’s an arrogant leftist who has the gall to blame Donald Trump for the administration’s refusal to accept Cuban and Haitian refugees.

The law matters when it’s Cubans who tend to vote for Republicans but not for all the illegals pouring in who will vote for Democrats.

AMAZING: Despite the fact that Fox's Peter Doocy points out the fact that Cubans are exhausted and protesting in the streets over decade after decade of communist rule, Jen Psaki REFUSES to denounce the evils of communism and say that communism has and continues to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/1aDZi2cXHq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2021

Related















