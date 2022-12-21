Dr. Fauci: “It’s nice that some people idolize me and put me on a pedestal”

“It’s nice that some people idolize me and put me on a pedestal,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. He’s a very humble person, as you can see.

FAUCI: “It’s nice that some people idolize me and put me up on a pedestal” pic.twitter.com/UupYPwo2qF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2022

Paul D. Thacker, an investigative reporter, summarized the self-professed idol, Dr. Fauci’s involvement in early covid gain-of-function research in two sentences.

Fauci was involved in U.S. government funding of controversial early research into covid. Fauci did lie about this to Congress.

Mr. Thacker continues:

How do we know this? Because it was already reported in public documents, a British investigative documentary, and in articles here at The DisInformation Chronicle, The Intercept and Vanity Fair.

Here’s a link to that gain-of-function paper Relman discussed in the documentary showing that Fauci’s institute funded research by Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Months later, The Intercept released documents proving Fauci’s institute had funded dangerous virus research at the lab in Wuhan (NIH Documents Provide New Evidence U.S. Funded Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan). Vanity Fair later reported, “In Major Shift, NIH Admits Funding Risky Virus Research in Wuhan.”

People should not idolize him. He conducted dangerous research that might have led to a pandemic and then lied about it.

