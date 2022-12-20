Shocking Border Report of the Masses of Humanity, Nowhere to Go

The US is becoming a Third World Hellhole of unvetted people. Masses of humanity without money or a place to go are ending up on the airport floors or out in the cold.

Thank our politicians, but mostly thank Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the rest of the Biden administration.

Record numbers of drugs are coming in, and anonymous people are coming from all over the world.

The two videos below are shocking.

They are not asylum seekers. If they were, they’d stay in an adjacent nation.

A surge of migrants has been flooding in from across the border into El Paso, Texas in anticipation of Title 42 expiring.

Title 42 is the Trump-era policy that reduced the number of asylum seekers the U.S. would allow during the COVID pandemic.

The airport has become a migrant holding center.

When Ms. Daviscourt arrived, she saw men, women, and children from all over South America sleeping on the floor as they waited to be processed.

The things she saw made it clear that this isn’t “just” a border crisis — it’s a humanitarian crisis. Families with small children are being forced to sleep in freezing conditions.

