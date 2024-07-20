The Strange Case of the Water Tower & a Rooftop Assassin

The following is an alternative narrative that has been circulating and it is not without any basis. Dr. Robert Malone thought it worthy of consideration. The one thing we are certain of is the FBI and Secret Service are lying to us.

Malone posted an interesting piece on his substack, crossposting from The Truth About Cancer. Dr. Malone began with the official story, which we have discussed a number of times. He then reviewed some of the anomalies The Truth About Cancer pointed out.

Dr. Malone noted sarcastically that shooter Thomas Crooks couldn’t even get on the high school rifle team.

However, that was a few years ago. He has been practicing. His father said they would go out shooting together.

As Dr. Malone said, Crooks whipped up a high-tech, remote-controlled explosive device with no evidence of a Google search for explosive devices that we know of. In fact, he has no significant Internet footprint. He has three encrypted overseas accounts, which the FBI claims they can’t access.

We were lied to about the roof’s slope. It was easily and quickly disproven. It’s only a 4.76° pitch, as we know from videos and Senator Hawley’s observations. The administration has no respect for our intelligence.

There Was No Countersniper in the Second-Story Window?

The Secret Service claimed there was a countersniper team stationed in the second-story window of the very warehouse where Crooks was perched. I hadn’t heard that, but The Truth About Cancer said that there was no second-story window, and he presented a video clip from In2thinAir to prove it. The community note on that clip said that the site is a QAnon conspiracy theory site, and they linked to what they called a reliable news source – CNN, known for fake news.

IN2ThinAir clarified that his observations are speculation.

#BREAKING SNIPER Seen using ZIPLINE Off the Water Tower! (Updates) -IF True THIS is going to blow the entire Trump Butler Rally Shooting completely open! -A SNIPER was seen on the tower and used a ZIP-LINE to escape back into the trees where an SUV registered to the… pic.twitter.com/eLqAeEzES7 — In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) July 19, 2024

Crooks, the Distraction

The video above claims Crooks was a distraction, the magician’s assistant in this trick, and the real shooter was possibly on the water tower. There was an SUV under the water tower. Some eyewitnesses said they saw someone on the Water Tower. Some say a sharpshooter shot and killed the person on the water tower.

POSSIBLE TWO SHOOTERS! 3 Witness account of a third shooter on a near by water tower sitting 3-400 yards from the podium with an almost perfect line of sight, and NO ONE on top of it. – Videos of the witnesses

– panoramic video

– arial maps

– witness account comments pic.twitter.com/5iEFnEhPTv — Rick Ferran (@TheTankGuns) July 16, 2024

The van was allegedly tracked to the Department of Agriculture. [We know from Sen. Hawley that the Secret Service that was present that day came from agencies other than the Secret Service. They were also untrained.]

Some of the things that have been mentioned have been debunked. For example, people speculated that the woman behind Donald Trump was FBI Assistant Director Janine Diguiseppi. That was debunked. Investigative reporter Jordan Schacktel is one of the people who debunked it on his Substack.

The Most Amazing Anomaly

Dr. Malone pointed out one of the more amazing anomalies: the financial bets placed the day before the Trump rally. On July 12, Austin Private Wealth LLC made a massive bet against Trump‘s business empire by shorting 12 million Trump Media and Technology Group Corp shares. They also took out ‘put options’ on 34 million shares of Rumble. The next day, there was an attempt on Trump’s life. The same thing happened before 911. What are the chances?

What are the chances that the Secret Service was this incompetent and stupid? Most people there came from other departments and were not Secret Service. Many came from DHS.

There’s more, which you can read on Dr. Malone’s substack and on the included links. They haven’t proven anything yet, but they certainly offer good questions that need answering.

Someone I know just retired from the Secret Service. He said he could see the way it was going. The way they were transferring people and putting people in, he could see the wrong type of people were taking over the department.

Just the fact that they put a sociologist in charge of the department should tell us a lot.

THE WATER TOWER

Ten people say they saw someone on the water tower, and now we have a video—a very grainy video. It appears something, or someone is moving on the tower of its own accord.

The Water Tower videos are problematic. They are too grainy. There is no evidence of snipers aiming their rifles at the water tower.

The Secret Service saw Thomas Crooks on the rooftop 20 minutes before he fired at the president. The President was allowed to speak.

Crooks brought a backpack in, even though that was not allowed.

Crooks planned the assassination attempt in real-time in front of everyone while carrying a rangefinder. The Secret Service allowed him to do it.

He was conspicuous on the grounds and nothing was done.

Watch: