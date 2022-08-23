Dr. Fauci’s Legacy of Vaccines, Masks, and Lab Leaks

Most of the information below is extracted from the Dr. Ankit Panda newsletter. It’s all accurate and worth mentioning. It’s Dr. Panda’s farewell to Dr. Fauci. He reviews his legacy of errors, but only touches on them. Dr. Panda is an immunologist and researcher, often cited by Dr. Robert Malone.

Dr. Fauci lied about herd immunity and treatments to push more vaccinations. He manipulated the public and didn’t follow the science.

You probably all remember this Dr. Fauci quote in the New York Times:

“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent. Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”

His dismissal of the lab leak theory outright was baffling and uncurious, which is very unscientific. But it is political.

Fauci stated unequivocally that there was no possibility of a lab leak without an investigation. Mr. Science knew he could use his credentials to shut the rest of us up. He insisted the mutations are “totally consistent” with a jump of a species from animal to human. We now know, the evidence, including mutations, points to a lab leak.

In his strongest statement to National Geographic: “very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated” later adding that all signs indicate the virus “evolved in nature and then jumped species.” This all led to social media sites to censor and label anything contrary to Dr. Fauci’s opinion to get taken down or censored for “disinformation.”

But then in May 2021 a group of 18 scientists published an open letter on science.org stating both natural spread and a lab leak were both “viable” explanations. One week later Dr. Fauci says he is ”not convinced” COVID-19 developed naturally calling for an investigation into the virus’ origins.

The mask flip flops were particularly blatant. He at first said the masks were useless and COVID-19 would be like a seasonal flu.

In an interview with 60 Minutes:

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks,” said Dr. Fauci “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

He continued, “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.”

Now, he’s the champion of masks beyond all reason.

On CNN he said he wears a mask as a “symbol” Fauci continues to say “It’s not 100 percent effective. I mean, it’s sort of respect for another person, and have that other person respect you. You wear a mask, they wear a mask, you protect each other.” In other words, as Dr. Paul said, it was “theater.”

Dr. Fauci is a fear pusher and he does it to manipulate the public. During his AIDS debacle, he said it could be spread by touch so he could push a worthless vaccine. He ignored therapeutics for some time and they were the answer.

Where, oh where, did they get an idea like that? https://t.co/lUFnlXVyBL pic.twitter.com/roAxd8DCgz — Kennedy W. Roberts 🌪️ (@KennedyWRoberts) November 9, 2021

Read more at his newsletter.

