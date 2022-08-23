Biden, DOJ, NARA Worked Together to Cook Up Case Against Trump

Joe Biden and his team worked with the Justice Department and the partisan National Archives (NARA) officials to put together a case for criminal mishandling of documents. They are looking for anything they can call a crime although they had no problem with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama keeping whatever documents they wanted. Just the News has the scoop.

“…the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago this spring and eliminating the 45th president’s claims to executive privilege, according to contemporaneous government documents reviewed by Just the News.”

“The memos show then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su was engaged in conversations with the FBI, DOJ and National Archives as early as April, shortly after 15 boxes of classified and other materials were voluntarily returned to the federal historical agency from Trump’s Florida home.

“By May, Su conveyed to the Archives that President Joe Biden would not object to waiving his predecessor’s claims to executive privilege, a decision that opened the door for DOJ to get a grand jury to issue a subpoena compelling Trump to turn over any remaining materials he possessed from his presidency.”

BILL CLINTON’S SOCK DRAWER ARCHIVES

In potential good news, Judge Reinhardt might release the affidavit. Greg Kelly questioned Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton about the wisdom of releasing the entire affidavit. Mr. Fitton brought up the documents kept in a Clinton sock drawer.

That’s a reference to a 2012 court case denying access to White House audiotapes kept in former President Bill Clinton’s sock drawer after he left office.

The 10-year-old court ruling, issued by partisan U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, rejected arguments by a conservative watchdog group [Judicial Watch] that sought access to dozens of tapes recorded by Mr. Clinton and historian Taylor Branch during his administration.

Judge Jackson ruled that the tapes belonged to Mr. Clinton, even though the discussions included a broad range of presidential matters. The court ruled that the National Archives and Records Administration had no power to “seize control of them” because Mr. Clinton had used his authority under the Presidential Records Act to declare the recordings part of his personal records.

This is the same situation.

.@TomFitton: Biden Admin LOSES Court Secrecy Fight over Trump Raid pic.twitter.com/dS1CCxueTN — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) August 22, 2022

