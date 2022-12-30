Dr. John Campbell Sees the Light: Stop the Mass Vaccinations

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Dr. John Campbell has seen the light. He has officially announced it’s time to pause COVID mass vaccinations, Dr. Panda writes on his substack.

Dr. John Campbell is a nurse educator in the UK with a variety of degrees in biology, and health sciences and a Ph.D. in nursing. He has a YouTube channel with over 2.6 million subscribers and half a billion views.

What caused Dr. Campbell to switch sides? He doesn’t want to be on the wrong side as the hard data drops.

His YouTube videos have been going from pro-vaccine to pro-vitamins. Why? Because he’s been looking at the data, Dr. Panda said.

Better late than never!

I highly recommend Dr. Panda. You can read the transcript at Dr. Panda’s substack.

The responses are interesting:


