Dr. John Campbell Sees the Light: Stop the Mass Vaccinations

Dr. John Campbell has seen the light. He has officially announced it’s time to pause COVID mass vaccinations, Dr. Panda writes on his substack.

Dr. John Campbell is a nurse educator in the UK with a variety of degrees in biology, and health sciences and a Ph.D. in nursing. He has a YouTube channel with over 2.6 million subscribers and half a billion views.

What caused Dr. Campbell to switch sides? He doesn’t want to be on the wrong side as the hard data drops.

His YouTube videos have been going from pro-vaccine to pro-vitamins. Why? Because he’s been looking at the data, Dr. Panda said.

Better late than never!

I highly recommend Dr. Panda. You can read the transcript at Dr. Panda’s substack.

The responses are interesting:

Dr. John Campbell has been 3 years gatekeeping his 2+ million subscribers, little by little revealing that something is quite not right.

Finally, a big admission.

What does he need now to flip his research method and start getting in touch with the ones that knew all along? pic.twitter.com/MqNka9IQ3g — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) December 21, 2022

Dr. John Campbell, the darling of the ‘get your booster boosted’ brigade, has been gradually red pilled through his own broadcasts. This is an excerpt from one of his most recent as he struggles to deal with how to process the government advice which is literally killing people. pic.twitter.com/EIdzzorPcH — ADAM PENNING (@askpenners) December 21, 2022

