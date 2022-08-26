Germans Face a Serious Toilet Paper Shortage

The chairman of the country’s paper industry association warns Germans they are facing a serious toilet paper shortage. They won’t have toilet paper and will freeze this winter because of absurd sanctions they leveled on Russia that seriously harm the West.

“We are particularly dependent on gas for the production of tissue paper. Without it, we will no longer be able to provide security of supply,” said Die Papierindustrie Chief Martin Krengel in a statement released to the German press.

“In the current energy crisis, our top priority is to provide people with this important commodity,” he continued, acknowledging that his remarks could spark panic buying.

As detailed by Summit News, the average German uses 134 toilet paper rolls yearly.

“Last month, the Bavarian Paper Association warned that factories forced to run at reduced capacity due to natural gas shortages would become unprofitable,” the publication reported. “Fearing food shortages as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, there were also runs on items such as flour and cooking oil earlier this year.”

This is all so unnecessary. They are suicidal like the USA.

