Most dangerous bill in America to be debated the Senate Tuesday









The Senate Rules Committee will meet on Tuesday to debate and vote on a sweeping elections bill that progressives claim is crucial to the future of democracy and Republicans see as a federal takeover of the voting process.

Dark money from foreigners is behind Democrats in this.

Republicans have filed roughly 150 amendments to the bill as they pull out all the stops to weaken or even sink it.

“I think it will last at least all day. I think at some point the chairwoman will have to decide if she wants legitimate amendments from our members to all have a chance to be voted on,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the top Republican on the panel, referring to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Vowing to fight the bill “at every step,” amendments filed by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) would strike a provision on same-day registration at polling locations, change language supportive of D.C. statehood to language opposing it and try to delay implementation of the entire bill until 2027.

DARK MONEY FROM FOREIGNERS

Dark money is behind these companion bills.

A liberal dark money group bankrolled by a Swiss foreign national is spending big on lobbying in favor of Democrats’ election overhauls, including H.R. 1, filings show.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a fiscal sponsor and clearinghouse for dozens of left-wing groups and projects, has poured nearly $2 million into the efforts to sway senators on issues ranging from H.R.1 to D.C. statehood to the Voting Rights Act Amendment.

Foreigners swaying a bill that will take away our vote.

The bill will destroy the United States.

The communistic bill includes:

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment.

MCCONNELL EXPLAINED IN 2019

In an op-ed at The Washington Post in January 2019, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it the Democrat Politician Protection Act.

The hard-left loves the bill. It’s called For the People Act.

