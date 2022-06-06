Dr. Robert Malone on Monkeypox Fear Porn & The War Game

On May 23, 2022, the Portuguese National Institute of Health announced a multi-country outbreak of Monkeypox, claiming “genetic divergence and the first signs of microevolution.”

Dr. Robert Malone is calling it “fear porn” and wonders if it will ever stop. He said that the superspreader PRIDE event in Belgium could have inadvertently or deliberately been the vehicle for spreading it. People at that event came from all over the world.

In Dr. Robert Malone’s prior substack entitled “Monkey Pox, Truth versus Fearporn”, he concluded the essay with the following caveat:

Unless there has been some genetic alteration, either through evolution or intentional genetic manipulation, it is not a significant biothreat, and has never been considered a high threat pathogen in the past.

In conclusion, the preponderance of current evidence is pointing towards a hypothesis for the origin of this outbreak which is increasingly consistent with prior “war game” scenario planning, remarkably akin to that which occurred during Event 201, which posits emergence of an engineered Monkeypox virus into the human population during mid-May of 2022.

THE WAR GAME

When he talks about the war game, he’s referring to the March 2021, The Munich Security Conference which conducted a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats. They were looking at pandemic response, probably because they’re planning more of them. They used Monkeypox as the threat and a timeline start date of mid-May of this year.

THEIR WAR GAME HAPPENS TO BE HAPPENING

In his current substack, Dr. Malone thinks the globalists might have planned to put an engineered Monkeypox into the population in mid-May just as the war game suggested.

The war game and this Monkeypox spread is reminiscent of the COVID pandemic that they used to get us all under their control. And, it’s in time for the election.

Dr. Malone referred to an article at The Epoch Times titled, WHO Using Monkeypox to Justify ‘Human Rights Violations’ With Experimental Vaccines: World Council for Health.

