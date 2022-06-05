The Epilogue to the Satanic Performance for Drag Kids

By
M Dowling
-
0
13

Yesterday, we posted some clips of a drag your kid to Pride event for young children at Mr. Misster’s gay bar. Family members brought their young children to a gay bar for a performance. They’re all groomers, and the whole thing was satanic as Jason Whitlock tweeted out yesterday.

The groomer drag queens plan to hold another drag your kid to Pride event soon as they defend the perverse performance, sexualizing young children.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on “ritualistic child sexual abuse” and child sex trafficking. The sheriff has investigated the case for months and confirmed some subjects of the investigation are high-profile individuals.

In the first clip, an attendee of the performance spits at Andy Ngo’s videographer who filmed to expose the grooming event. The full performance is in the third clip.

How many of these people grooming children are there? They’re trying to normalize grooming.

The parent or whoever she is who took the child to the event is trying to make him gay.

THE FULL PERFORMANCE AND A FUTURE PERFORMANCE

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments