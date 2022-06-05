The Epilogue to the Satanic Performance for Drag Kids

Yesterday, we posted some clips of a drag your kid to Pride event for young children at Mr. Misster’s gay bar. Family members brought their young children to a gay bar for a performance. They’re all groomers, and the whole thing was satanic as Jason Whitlock tweeted out yesterday.

The groomer drag queens plan to hold another drag your kid to Pride event soon as they defend the perverse performance, sexualizing young children.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on “ritualistic child sexual abuse” and child sex trafficking. The sheriff has investigated the case for months and confirmed some subjects of the investigation are high-profile individuals.

In the first clip, an attendee of the performance spits at Andy Ngo’s videographer who filmed to expose the grooming event. The full performance is in the third clip.

A police report has been filed and he will be charged with misdemeanor assault. — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

How many of these people grooming children are there? They’re trying to normalize grooming.

“DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE” In middle of an interview “security” decided to block my camera and shove me from behind. We get into each others faces and I respond by saying “let’s see how this turns out, get your ass beat in a fucking tutu”. Multiple police reports were filed. pic.twitter.com/B7LR1MjE88 — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 5, 2022

NEW INTERVIEWS: The Drag Queens from yesterday’s children’s show in Dallas defend their event. One drag queen said he hopes events like this will lead to more kids participating in drag. VIDEO: Drag Queens Hosting Children’s Event Explain Themselveshttps://t.co/2W6yK9UbH4 pic.twitter.com/NwZqE7nYJG — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) June 5, 2022

The parent or whoever she is who took the child to the event is trying to make him gay.

As you can tell— this kid was SUPER interested in Drag! pic.twitter.com/BIRSgSRKtX — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

THE FULL PERFORMANCE AND A FUTURE PERFORMANCE

Here’s a full performance from todays “Drag Your Kids To Pride” event— In this video the drag queen

(Albert Estrada) is dancing to

“Let’s Get Physical” by Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/QmXEnpRkyx — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 5, 2022

Right before ending the drag show, Nicole O’Hara announced they will be hosting another “DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE” event in the near future. The crowd cheered as the owner of Mr. Missters said they will allow another child’s drag show at the bar. pic.twitter.com/jnumyuMFHi — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 5, 2022

