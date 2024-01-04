Dr. Swain to Hold Harvard Accountable for Dr. Gay’s “Duplicative Language”

Dr. Carol Swain was troubled by the political scientists who “defended her (Dr. Swain) or said they were not troubled by her plagiarism. That was something that I found very disconcerting, but I can tell you that she plagiarized from the wrong person when she chose me. And Harvard University has had plenty of time to reach out to me. They have not, and so they were served with a letter yesterday, and we expect a response on, I believe it’s Monday, and, you know, we’ll go from there. But they will be held accountable.”

.@carolmswain tells @kimguilfoyle that Claudine Gay “plagiarized from the wrong person when she chose me.” Swain says Harvard University never reached out to her “and so they were served with a letter yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/EFJ0TEnxyI — Julia (@Jules31415) January 4, 2024

Dr. Swain sat for an interview on OANN and told the host that the standards are lowered since DEI, and if you are a DEI appointee, you get a free pass on plagiarizism. She said Dr. Gay’s resignation was definitely not the result of racism. Harvard even tried to redefine plagiarism. They’re calling it “duplicative language.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay played the race card when resigning from her position. That didn’t sit well with @carolmswain. “In the past, it didn’t matter whether you were white or Black or some other race, if you plagiarized you would lose your position.” pic.twitter.com/dYGd9E9m6A — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) January 4, 2024

The spoiled Dr. Gay is digging quite a hole for herself. She wrote an Opinion piece for The New York Times that was pathetic.

In the piece, Gay warned readers that the orchestrated campaign to oust her was really about declaring war on trusted institutions. Here’s the killer paragraph:

As I depart, I must offer a few words of warning. The campaign against me was about more than one university and one leader. This was merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society. Campaigns of this kind often start with attacks on education and expertise, because these are the tools that best equip communities to see through propaganda. But such campaigns don’t end there. Trusted institutions of all types — from public health agencies to news organizations — will continue to fall victim to coordinated attempts to undermine their legitimacy and ruin their leaders’ credibility. For the opportunists driving cynicism about our institutions, no single victory or toppled leader exhausts their zeal.

It was so bad that the Times’ opinion editor called it self-serving and recommended four other essays instead.

This is extraordinary: the NYT opinion editor, who almost never discusses her own take, essentially dismisses Claudine Gay’s op-Ed as self-serving and points us to 4 other essays, all critical of Gay. pic.twitter.com/MN6FxcIzth — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 4, 2024

