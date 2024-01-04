Iowa School Shooter Was a “Deeply Disturbed” Trans-Gender-Fluid

The trans-gender-fluid person who killed one student, a 6th grader, and injured five at Perry High School in Iowa also killed himself with a single gunshot wound to the head. One of the injured students is in critical condition.

He is identified as student Dylan Butler, 17, who is tied to “genderfluid” and “transitioning” social media posts.

An investigation is ongoing, and officers from federal, state, and local agencies are working on the incident.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said the shooter was armed with a pump action shotgun and a small caliber handgun.

He said the shooter made several social media posts in and around the time of the shooting.

One question should be asked: if, instead of getting help, he was told he was transgender.

This shooting will be memory-holed quickly. How did he get a shotgun and a handgun?

Here’s the Iowa shooter’s post with the hashtag #genderfluid and the trans flag. He also had the LGBT flag in his bio. Here’s the video where he acted out a shooting exchange where he shot someone dead. There was another video where he acted out the Texas Chainsaw Masscre – I… pic.twitter.com/2XDc6vt5om — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

According to his Instagram bio, the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school in Iowa today, killing 1 and injuring 5 others, used the pronouns he/they. More trans violence. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/58V5d062fQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

