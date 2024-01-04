Iowa School Shooter Was a “Deeply Disturbed” Trans-Gender-Fluid

The trans-gender-fluid person who killed one student, a 6th grader, and injured five at Perry High School in Iowa also killed himself with a single gunshot wound to the head. One of the injured students is in critical condition.
He is identified as student Dylan Butler, 17, who is tied to “genderfluid” and “transitioning” social media posts.
-
An investigation is ongoing, and officers from federal, state, and local agencies are working on the incident.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said the shooter was armed with a pump action shotgun and a small caliber handgun.
He said the shooter made several social media posts in and around the time of the shooting.
One question should be asked: if, instead of getting help, he was told he was transgender.
This shooting will be memory-holed quickly. How did he get a shotgun and a handgun?
Here’s the Iowa shooter’s post with the hashtag #genderfluid and the trans flag. He also had the LGBT flag in his bio.
Here’s the video where he acted out a shooting exchange where he shot someone dead.
There was another video where he acted out the Texas Chainsaw Masscre – I… pic.twitter.com/2XDc6vt5om
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024
According to his Instagram bio, the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school in Iowa today, killing 1 and injuring 5 others, used the pronouns he/they. More trans violence. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/58V5d062fQ
I blame pharma, including the psychiatrists. They do the easy thing to make money.
Just like with covid, the medical people recommend harmful treatments. With covid, it was denial of proven treatments, including antibiotics and steroids, while administering harmful things like the jab and remdesivir. With this one it was probably puberty blockers and antidepressants (which cause suicide).
The feds have no legitimate role in this situation, all they do is interfere. They are the ones allowing pharma to get so much power and abuse so many.
There is one of these people near me. His behavior is erratic, probably caused by psychiatric “medicines”. He is about 40.
About the thing that’s for sure about all this gay shit, is that they’ve now proven to everyone that they belong in therapy at best, Take your pick therapy or mental hospitals
Along with all the sick people that have been pushing it as normal on children.
This gay stuff is being pushed on us by the elites just like so many other things.
They want us to think that this gay madness is some sort of organic, natural phenomena. It’s not. The effort to promote homosexuality comes from up above, in government, entertainment, and so on.
Notice that many places have made deprogramming of homosexuals illegal.
That reminds me again of covid. Many places made it illegal to administer ivermectin and HCQ. So, healthy treatments are not allowed.
It is the same group of elites pushing the homosexual stuff as the covid scare.
Angry and mentally ill. I wonder what the families of the victims think of this trans nonsense? Wouldn’t it be ironic if they were supportive liberals.