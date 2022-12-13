Drag Queen Who Performs for Kids Joins Biden at the White House

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today to witness the signing of the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which enshrines same-sex marriage into law. It also rescinds the Defense of Marriage Act. Some see it as a Trojan Horse to attack churches and other religious organizations.

Drag queen activist Marti Cummings celebrated the invite on Twitter, and though he keeps his account private, the Libs of TikTok account shared Cummings’ status. He performs for children. As we said, he’s an activist. Is there a message here?

Why do drag queens perform for children?

“To be a nonbinary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel,” Cummings tweeted while sharing a screenshot of the White House invite.

Small clarification: The event at the White House is tomorrow but was publicized by the drag queen today. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

