Agent O’Boyle Testifies the FBI Artificially Boosted Threats by Pro-Lifers

Another FBI whistleblower, Special Agent Garret O’Boyle, has stepped forward to tell the House Select Subcommittee about the Weaponization of Federal Government against pro-life supporters, seen as domestic terrorism threats. The agency had him boost domestic terrorism figures by dividing cases into multiple subdivisions.

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle from the Kansas City field office told Congressional investigators that the agency had him divide a single domestic terrorism case into “four different cases.” That enabled the FBI to go to Congress and say, “look at all the domestic terrorism we’ve investigated,” Fox News reports.

The Shocking Testimony

“Where, really, I was working on one case,” O’Boyle continued. “But, the FBI can then say, well, he actually had four, and so we need you to give us more money because look at how big of a threat all this domestic terrorism is.”

Mr. O’Boyle also said that the FBI created a specific threat tag for pro-lifers. The tag was “THREATSCOTUS2022.” This was at the time of the leak of the Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. Compare that to lack of action against the raging pro-abortionists nationwide.

According to O’Boyle, the threat tag “began focusing on pro-life adherence.”

When Justices were threatened, he was told to question a pro-lifer about it. We all know the hard left was the guilty party.

Mr. O’Boyle says the agency is politicized. [Weaponized might be a better word.]

Killing unborn babies until the moment of birth is an essential tenet of the Democrat Party platform. Don’t get in the way of them killing the unborn.

“When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people?” he said. “It’s pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses.”

This makes the lack of investigations into attacks on pro-life centers very understandable.

The Whistleblowers of 2022

In June 2022, then-ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray about a report by whistleblowers. They accused FBI officials of pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism.” This was true even in the cases that do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Given the narrative pushed by the Biden Administration that domestic violent extremism is the “greatest threat” facing our country, the revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous.

In June 2021, Wray testified that the FBI has a very, very active domestic terrorism investigation program. He testified that he doubled the amount of domestic terrorism investigations. “Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeated that talking point,” the letter reads.

Let’s not forget how Attorney General Merrick Garland used counterterrorism tools against parents at Board of Education meetings. They didn’t want their children sexualized by the school districts.

🚨 #BREAKING 🚨 Whistleblowers: FBI Leadership Pressuring Agents to Artificially Pad Domestic Terrorism Data pic.twitter.com/fGuQbUbjX3 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2022

