Dramatic, risky, successful landing of Space-X

SpaceX just achieved a historic feat of bringing people to and from space. CEO, Elon Musk didn’t think he could do it in 2002, according to comments he made after the landing.

Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley completed the crucial test flight of SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spaceship.

The capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 p.m. ET – roughly – off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

They dared the risky plunge through Earth’s atmosphere.

Prior to the landing, NASA’s administrator called the mission “the next era in human spaceflight,” since the agency is now poised to purchase flights from SpaceX.

👀 Views of our recovery teams approaching the @SpaceX Dragon capsule and gathering the parachutes in the water. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/UEX3C5xxUM — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

And the first splashdown for @NASA_Astronauts since 1975! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug parachuted to a landing in the sunny Gulf of Mexico today at 2:48pm ET inside their @SpaceX #CrewDragon. https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/emWXEjdjMw — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 2, 2020

US astronauts splash down off coast of Florida after historic SpaceX mission https://t.co/vpn2UMcYGf pic.twitter.com/hxqoBNQvDo — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 2, 2020