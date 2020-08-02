Dramatic, risky, successful landing of Space-X

M. Dowling
SpaceX just achieved a historic feat of bringing people to and from space. CEO, Elon Musk didn’t think he could do it in 2002, according to comments he made after the landing.

Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley completed the crucial test flight of SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spaceship.

The capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 p.m. ET – roughly – off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

They dared the risky plunge through Earth’s atmosphere.

Prior to the landing, NASA’s administrator called the mission “the next era in human spaceflight,” since the agency is now poised to purchase flights from SpaceX.

