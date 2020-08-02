Portland’s ‘peaceful protesters’ & fake press assault police officers

‘Demonstrators’ and Antifa press hurled glass bottles and pointed lasers at police officers late Saturday night. The ‘peaceful protest’ was declared an unlawful assembly and two violent people were arrested.

This rioting in the name of ‘peaceful protests’ has gone on since May, since before federal officers arrived to protect the federal courthouse.

About 200 radicals gathered, despite the virus, near the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse and the Justice Center, their usual target. The lunatics marched, blocked traffic, and ended at the building housing the police where they shone lasers at Portland police officers standing outside the building. The crazy Antifa/BLMers are aware that three officers were blinded by the lasers.

They then began hurling glass bottles at the officers. One had paint in it and hit an officer in the head, according to the official summary by police.

People with ‘press’ written on their outer clothing also threw bottles at officers.

When the crowd left, the police went back into their building.

This comes after an agreement with federal officers to have the feds step back while the State police and officials calmed the ‘demonstrators.’

THERE WAS NO SIGN OF OREGON POLICE!

Trashing Suburbia

The ‘demonstrators’ tried to trash a suburban neighborhood but the police did engage.

Antifa was dealt with swiftly by Portland PD tonight as they attempted to disrupt a peaceful residential neighborhood here in Portland pic.twitter.com/n0CpVWfR9d — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 2, 2020

Antifa are trashing a southeast Portland residential neighborhood in an effort to slow down Portland Police who are moving them away from the facility they were attacking with glass bottles. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/wnhduflKJK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

Portland PD mopping up the streets of Antifa in a residential area Push back ended on SE 48th and Belmont Unlawful assembly declared pic.twitter.com/raeAHBgsnT — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 2, 2020

Yesterday rioters tore off wood barriers from nearby businesses & started fires in the street. The burnt Bibles and US flags. Tonight they attacked the SE precinct, throwing glass bottles & other projectiles at officers. One was hit in the head. https://t.co/92jvhnbFzm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

Fake Press Everywhere

Cory Elia, a pro-antifa videographer, deleted the video. But here’s a screenshot showing the back of the car. You can clearly see a sign that reads: “Gas us if you’re horny.” This was fake press who police rightfully saw as someone obstructing the street. pic.twitter.com/w7002gStVm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020