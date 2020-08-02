Portland’s ‘peaceful protesters’ & fake press assault police officers

By
M. Dowling
-
0

‘Demonstrators’ and Antifa press hurled glass bottles and pointed lasers at police officers late Saturday night. The ‘peaceful protest’ was declared an unlawful assembly and two violent people were arrested.

This rioting in the name of ‘peaceful protests’ has gone on since May, since before federal officers arrived to protect the federal courthouse.

About 200 radicals gathered, despite the virus, near the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse and the Justice Center, their usual target. The lunatics marched, blocked traffic, and ended at the building housing the police where they shone lasers at Portland police officers standing outside the building. The crazy Antifa/BLMers are aware that three officers were blinded by the lasers.

They then began hurling glass bottles at the officers. One had paint in it and hit an officer in the head, according to the official summary by police.

People with ‘press’ written on their outer clothing also threw bottles at officers.

When the crowd left, the police went back into their building.

This comes after an agreement with federal officers to have the feds step back while the State police and officials calmed the ‘demonstrators.’

THERE WAS NO SIGN OF OREGON POLICE!

Trashing Suburbia

The ‘demonstrators’ tried to trash a suburban neighborhood but the police did engage.

Fake Press Everywhere

