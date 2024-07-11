Dramatic Voting Trend: Young Voters Are Turning to the GOP

A recent report from the Pew Research Center shows a major shift in young Americans’ moving to the Republican Party. There are two distinct and undeniable trends.

First, while younger voters still lean Democrat overall, the proportion of young Republicans has significantly increased. This is most evident among young white adults.

Second, the report showed that young voters without a college degree are more likely to align with the Republican Party. Economic concerns, such as job opportunities and financial stability, play a crucial role in this shift. In contrast, young college graduates remain more likely to support the Democratic Party.

The survey is important because it’s used as a ‘benchmark’ — its results are used as targets for weighting by other polls. Pew uses it to weight their usual surveys, and other polls (like CNN/SSRS, KFF, Ipsos) do too.

(We don’t use it, but I do compare it to NYT/Siena data) — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 8, 2024