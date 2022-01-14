Dropboxes BANNED in Wisconsin

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a summary judgment decision to ban ballot drop boxes in the entire state of Wisconsin.

Judge Bohren had previously banned ballot harvesting in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) issued memos to Wisconsin clerks in March and August of 2020 encouraging their use. The WEC is under investigation for that memo. Ballot harvesting and drop boxes make it very easy to cheat in an election.

Of all the problems in the 2020 election, in general, the unsecured Zuckerboxes and absolute corruption of Facebook CEO Zuckerberg were arguably the worst — of what we can prove. If this isn’t put in check, he will do it again in November.

All the swing states had these dropboxes and some allowed the very crooked ballot havesting practice.

True the Vote found a great deal of evidence of massive ballot harvesting using these dropboxes in Georgia. The practice of ballot harvesting is banned in Georgia. It is being investigated, but unfortunately, the investigation is under the supervision of the sketchy secretary of state. A whistleblower has turned state’s evidence in the case, stating that he was given $45,000 for his role in the harvesting. There are videos, cell phone pings, and other evidence.

Allegedly, these harvesters went to five other states.

BREAKING: Judge rules WEC broke the law,that absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting are not permitted in state law. Waukesha Co judge also found WEC’s guidance documents on drop boxes should have gone through legislative rules process #wiright #wipolitics @WILawLiberty — Empower Wisconsin (@EmpowerWi) January 13, 2022

Related