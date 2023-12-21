Drudge Pushes NH Poll with Haley Only 4 Points Behind Trump

Drudge posted a poll today that found Nikki Haley is within four points of Donald Trump in New Hampshire. This is a case of Drudge posting a push poll. Drudge linked this: NH Republican Primary Poll : Trump 33%, Haley 29%...

The pollsters ARG are also marketers and have been criticized by Gallop and others for their poor polling practices. In this poll, they only contacted 600 people. They were all by phone, likely only by landline, which is their practice.

It has Donald Trump at 33% and Haley at 29%

