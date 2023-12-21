Reactions to CO ruling: From It’s KGB Tactics to It’s a Trick

“RIPDon” is trending on X as the Left sees the Colorado ruling to keep Donald Trump off the ballot for president in 2024 as the game-changer. The reactions from politicians were varied, with nothing coming from Mitch McConnell and John Thune.

If they won’t stand up for the Constitution, why are they in Republican leadership? You don’t have to like Donald Trump to know this is wrong. The Civil War-era 14th Amendment, provision 3, does not apply to a president.

In any case, there was no insurrection. Yet, our Senate leadership can’t seem to object.

Now even Slate says that Colorado Supreme Court should be reversed unanimously. Where’s John Thune? Where’s Mitch McConnell? https://t.co/m5qcl8SD7w — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 21, 2023

The former Chicago mayor made a strong statement, saying he was also a victim of the weaponized system.

Former Democrat Chicago Mayor Rod Blagojevich said Colorado’s top court has become a political organization and called it KGB Soviet-style police state politics.

Colorado’s top Court has now become a political organization joining the DOJ and Dem prosecutors to prevent Trump from running for President and deny the American people of their right to elect, or not elect, whoever they want. KGB Soviet style police state politics in the USA! — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) December 20, 2023

Dishonest Court! The 14th Amendment which the Colorado Supreme Court based its ruling to keep Trump off the ballot gives CONGRESS, not the States, the power to decide. The 4 Dem Justices who voted to deny Trump access to the ballot had no legal authority to act. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) December 21, 2023

Democrat candidate for president Dean Phillips oddly believes the riot on J6 was an insurrection. However, he also believes this decision needs to be overturned immediately, Politico reported.

“Do I believe Trump is guilty of inspiring an insurrection and doing nothing to stop it? I was there. Absolutely,” the Minnesota Democrat posted on X, formerly Twitter. ”Do I believe it’s wrong to ban him from the ballot in Colorado without a conviction? Absolutely. Do I believe the SCOTUS must opine immediately? Absolutely.”

GOP candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy put out a powerful video stating he would not appear on the ballot unless Trump is restored.

Candidate Chris Christie condemned the Colorado supreme court ruling, “Donald Trump should not be prevented from being President by any court.”

“Donald Trump should not be prevented from being President by any court. He should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country.”

Nikki Haley, the warmonger candidate for president, said, “I don’t think President Trump should be president. I think I should be president…Having said that, I will defeat him fair and square. No judges need to decide who can and can’t be on the ballot.”

Gov. DeSantis made a statement that probably continues his losing message with Make America Great Republicans.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he won’t pull out of the running in Colorado if Trump’s eligibility is not restored.

After Vivek Ramaswamy announced he would remove himself from the Colorado primary if Donald Trump is not on the ballot, Ron DeSantis says he will not do the same. pic.twitter.com/4ogtl4My43 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 20, 2023

Gov. DeSantis thinks it’s a trick, a tactic.

He emphasized that it will likely be reversed. DeSantis thinks the Left is doing this to help Trump to win the primary and then weigh down his campaign with constant lawsuits.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is confident the U.S. Supreme Court will overrule a decision to strike former President Donald Trump from 2024 primary ballots in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/hAFj8oSIBh — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 20, 2023

Related