Rabbi Wolicki Explains Why You Need to Vote for Trump in 2024

The video is at the end, but we included a rushed transcript. Let us know what you think of these reasons.

MAGA Rabbi Pesach Wolicki released a video explaining that re-electing Donald Trump is vital to Israel’s national security [and thus the world?].

“With Israel at war, it’s never been more clear we need to reelect Donald Trump. Allow me to explain. In 2015, under Barack Obama, the United States entered the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. This deal enriched Iran to the tune of 10s of billions of dollars, allowing them to sell their oil and giving them the cash to fund terrorists like Hezbollah.

“Obama signed the deal even though Israel’s leadership always insisted that it endangered its national security. Another result of the Iran nuclear deal was that it undermined US relations with Saudi Arabia and the other moderate Arab states who see Iran as a threat to the peace and prosperity of the region.

“Donald Trump took a different approach. He called it ‘peace through strength’ rather than appeasing America’s enemies. Trump’s policies strengthened America’s friends. He delivered his first major foreign policy speech abroad in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the bonds with those Arab nations that seek peaceful engagement with the West, not its destruction.

“Trump destroyed ISIS. He killed the terrorist leader, Qassem Suleimani. He pulled the United States out of the Iran deal and sanctioned Iran, making it much more difficult for Tehran to fund terrorism.

“President Trump understood that by strengthening your friends, you encourage more people to become your friends but Of everything President Trump did to bring peace to the Middle East, maybe the most important was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy there.

“You might be wondering isn’t the embassy move just a symbolic act? Why is that so important? For decades all the experts agree that if America recognized Jerusalem as its capital and moved the embassy, there would be war in the Middle East. There’ll be riots across the Arab world. America moving its embassy will set the world on fire. The brilliance of Trump’s embassy move was that nothing happened. No riots, No Mideast war.

“In fact, the Abraham Accords, the peace deals between Israel and a number of Arab states happened after the embassy. Rather than bringing war, the embassy move brought unprecedented peace and prosperity to the Middle East.

“When Joe Biden came into office, he began negotiating to restart the Iran nuclear deal. He stopped enforcing the Trump sanctions, thereby enriching the Iranians to the tune of 10s of billions of dollars and enabling the funding of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s other terrorist proxies.

“Biden also ruined the US relationship with the Saudi Emirates and the other moderate Arab states, undermining the Abraham Accords and pushing these nations into the arms of the Chinese Communist party.

“So, to sum up, it’s pretty simple. Donald Trump’s policies weakened the terrorists and strengthened Israel, and under Joe Biden, Israel’s and America’s enemies are stronger and the Mideast is at war. So if you care about peace in the Middle East and the world, vote for Donald Trump in November 2024.”

Re-electing Donald Trump is vital to Israel's national security. Here's why. https://t.co/B1LhkrZRWA — Pesach Wolicki (@RabbiPW) December 19, 2023

