Drudge Report loses nearly 40% of its traffic since Matt turned hard left

MSN reports that Matt Drudge’s readership is down a whopping 38% from last year.

According to Comscore data, the Drudge Report had 1.488 million unique visitors in July 2020 — the most recent month for which data is available. That’s down 38.0% from July 2019, when the site boasted 2.399 million unique visitors.

Remarking on a post that said the Drudge Report had seen a “historic crash,” the president wrote on Twitter Sunday, “Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he’s bleeding profusely, and is no longer “hot”. But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers.”

The President also called Drudge a “confused mess.”

Our people have all left Drudge. He is a confused MESS, has no clue what happened. Down 51%. @DRUDGE They like REVOLVER and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

According to Similarweb, the Drudge Report had 63.22 million visits, or page views, in August 2020 — a slight drop of 3.26% from the previous month. But the site boasted as many as 96 million visits in July 2019.

It’s a historic drop and the hemorrhaging continues.

WHY DID HE MOVE FAR LEFT

Drudge never explained his move to the hard left and away from Donald Trump. Some suggest he sold Drudge Report but no proof has turned up. Others have said he gets support and funding from some wealthy far left operatives who were close to his father. Still others say he has mental issues, perhaps bipolar disease. Some suggest the site is run by someone else.

Who knows, but it appears the answer is simple. He is the Bill Kristol of aggregates and has moved hard left.

“Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left,” Tucker Carlson said at one point. And – not unlike the NFL – the change in Drudge’s proverbial game plan is starting to show up in the ratings.”

In April, President Trump said viewers were “dropping like flies.”

Drudge decided to issue a rare reply.

“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge said in an email to CNN. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”

Perhaps it was true momentarily as people looked at the site out of curiosity, but it’s not true now.

The bottom line is Drudge is a never Trumper and foolishly buys into the socialist mantra now. Perhaps he never cared about freedom. He certainly doesn’t now.