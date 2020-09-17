Juan claims Trump’s peace deal is “accelerating” a “chance of war”

JUAN’S APPALLING COMMENT

On The Five yesterday, Juan Williams claimed that the recent peace deals between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were a distraction and are “accelerating” the “chance of war” in the Middle East.

He made these vile comments as the panel was discussing Speaker Pelosi claiming the deals are a “distraction.”

“It is [a distraction],” Williams said. “The real trouble here is between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and that situation has not been helped. What we’re doing here in this situation is we have the Bahrainians and the United Arab Emirates, they already had diplomatic, security and trade ties with Israel … and it opens the door to some possibilities.”

“The real action here is the United States giving arms, giving serious arms to UAE potentially to go after the Iranians,” he argued. “And so what we’re doing is stirring up a proxy war, and that doesn’t diminish the chance of war or disruption in the Middle East — it accelerates it.”

Imagine if the situation was reversed and his precious Obama orchestrated such a deal? His comments are absurd. Do people really believe these comments?

Go to about 5:00: