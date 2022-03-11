Facebook OKs Hate Against Russia & Putin, Praise of Nazis

Facebook and Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence and hate against Russia and Russian soldiers. They will also allow calls for the death of Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Additionally, they are permitting praise of the Neo-Nazi battalion.
In other words, they’re against hate and violence except against those people they hate and want dead. They will also allow praise of Nazis if it suits their purpose.
Everything that Putin has inflicted on Ukraine is evil and horrific. However, they should be consistent.
THE STORY
“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement, Reuters reports.
The calls for the leaders’ deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said.
The temporary policy changes on calls for violence to Russian soldiers apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, according to one email.
In other words, Facebook and Instagram will allow the fomenting of murder and violence.
Emails also showed that Meta would allow praise of the right-wing Azov battalion. Normally, it’s prohibited. The change was first reported by The Intercept.
The Azovs is the Neo-Nazi battalion.
Patriarchal Sermon at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior by his Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
For eight years there have been attempts to destroy what exists in the Donbass. And in the Donbass there is rejection, a fundamental rejection of the so-called values that are offered today by those who claim world power. Today there is such a test for the loyalty of this government, a kind of pass to that “happy” world, the world of excess consumption, the world of visible “freedom”. Do you know what this test is? The test is very simple and at the same time terrible – this is a gay parade. The demands on many to hold a gay parade are a test of loyalty to that very powerful world; and we know that if people or countries reject these demands, then they do not enter into that world, they become strangers to it.
But we know what this sin is, which is promoted through the so-called marches of dignity. This is a sin that is condemned by the Word of God – both the Old and the New Testament. Moreover, the Lord, condemning sin, does not condemn the sinner. He only calls him to repentance, but not to ensure that through a sinful person and his behavior, sin becomes a life standard, a variation of human behavior – respected and acceptable.
If humanity recognizes that sin is not a violation of God’s law, if humanity agrees that sin is one of the options for human behavior, then human civilization will end there. And gay parades are designed to demonstrate that sin is one of the variations of human behavior. That is why in order to enter the club of those countries, it is necessary to hold a gay pride parade. Not to make a political statement “we are with you”, not to sign any agreements, but to hold a gay parade. And we know how people resist these demands and how this resistance is suppressed by force. This means that we are talking about imposing by force a sin condemned by God’s law, and therefore, by force to impose on people the denial of God and His truth.
Therefore, what is happening today in the sphere of international relations has not only political significance. We are talking about something different and much more important than politics. We are talking about human salvation, about where humanity will end up, on which side of God the Savior, who comes into the world as the Judge and Creator, on the right or on the left. Today, out of weakness, stupidity, ignorance, and most often out of unwillingness to resist, many go there, to the left side. And all that is connected with the justification of sin, condemned by the Bible, is today a test for our faithfulness to the Lord, for our ability to confess faith in our Savior.
You can always hate on whitey in the hiveborg of lame conformist mediocrity.
Dreams of muh magic soil and Wakanda are going to be so fun to watch go up in smoke.
You didn’t vote on becoming the sewer pipe of EVIL to the world?
But, but, but, muh democracy.