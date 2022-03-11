Facebook OKs Hate Against Russia & Putin, Praise of Nazis

Facebook and Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence and hate against Russia and Russian soldiers. They will also allow calls for the death of Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Additionally, they are permitting praise of the Neo-Nazi battalion.

In other words, they’re against hate and violence except against those people they hate and want dead. They will also allow praise of Nazis if it suits their purpose.

Everything that Putin has inflicted on Ukraine is evil and horrific. However, they should be consistent.

THE STORY

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The calls for the leaders’ deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said.

The temporary policy changes on calls for violence to Russian soldiers apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, according to one email.

In other words, Facebook and Instagram will allow the fomenting of murder and violence.

Emails also showed that Meta would allow praise of the right-wing Azov battalion. Normally, it’s prohibited. The change was first reported by The Intercept.

The Azovs is the Neo-Nazi battalion.

