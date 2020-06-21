Duluth mayor wants to ban the word ‘chief’ in titles – it’s offensive

Duluth schools just dropped the classics The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird, two of the greatest anti-racist novels of all time. They depicted history as it was and their powerful message undoubtedly cured many a budding racist. Now the dingbat mayor of Duluth wants to ban the word, ‘chief,’ since she thinks it’s too offensive.

The left is burning the books and words.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said during a press conference on Wednesday that dropping the word “chief” from job titles would create “more inclusive leadership and less language that is rooted in hurt and offensive, intentional marginalization,” the Star Tribune reported.

Larson urged the Duluth City Council to approve the measure when it comes before them on June 22.

If approved, the word “chief” will be swapped out for other verbiage, such as “director” or “administrator,” according to the Star Tribune.

The mayor said that the city is also considering renaming the fire and police chiefs’ positions, but that they haven’t figured out an appropriate terms for those jobs as of yet.

According to Kozlowski, the word “chief” can be used as “a racial epithet, and it turns into a microaggression,” the Star Tribune reported.

“I think that there are other titles that we have the opportunity to use to steer away from language that may put people down based on their race or culture,” Kozlowski added.

NO RESIDENTS brought up concerns. There is nothing wrong with the word. You’d have to be obsessed with race to think there is. No one in their right mind looks at a fire department chief and thinks of an Indian chief.

This is what happens when you elect Democrats. They’re insane.