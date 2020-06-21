Trump’s rally numbers were disappointing over trickery but Biden’s are a real-life tragedy

Joe Biden has almost no one at his rallies, but he keeps pretending it’s because he is social distancing. However, he doesn’t even fill up socially distant seats, placed more than 6 feet apart.

President Trump was expecting a full stadium of 20,000 in Tulsa last night, with another 40,000 outside. He thought he had one million requests. As it turned out, he had between 6,000 and 7,000 in the stadium and that’s it.

He was hoodwinked by the anti-Trump terrorists.

The Resistance and NeverTrumpers boasted on social media that they block-reserved tickets to the Trump rally to keep seats empty. One says his 16-year-old daughter and friends got ‘hundreds of tickets.’

Another says: ‘It wasn’t just teenagers. I’m 60 and I’ve got 300 tickets. And I’m an Oklahoma Democrat.’ AOC praises ‘teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations.’

Obviously, Trump will have to find a way to avoid this tomfoolery next time.

Mean girl AOC, who is a fool who likes to make fools of others, was thrilled:

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

It is election interference by the left:

Let’s say GOP sends a mass email telling Democrats the election date has been changed. Would this “prank” be election interference? Yes! So too the @AOC “prank” to fraudulently block ticket slots for a Trump rally would seem to be interference with legitimate election activity — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 21, 2020