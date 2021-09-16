Durham seeks to charge Perkins Coie lawyer in Alfa server hoax

















A partner in the Perkins Coie law firm, Hillary Clinton’s favorite law firm, Michael Sussmann was one of the primary fabulists used by The New York Times as a source to push out articles about the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory.

John Durham allegedly seeks to indict Sussmann for lying to the FBI. It seems Sussmann said he wasn’t working for Hillary Clinton. Yet Sussmann billed Hillary Clinton for the hours he spent pushing the Trump-Russia story.

He is the one who brought the fraudulent Alfa Bank data to the FBI.

Lyin’ Times

The New York Times ran a cover-up story as they broke the news of the potential indictment as the statute of limitations approaches. The authors of the article — Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman, Michael S. Schmidt, and — are four of their best creative writers. They opine: Donald J. Trump and his supporters have long accused Democrats and Perkins Coie — whose political law group, a division separate from Mr. Sussmann’s, represented the party and the Hillary Clinton campaign — of seeking to stoke unfair suspicions about Mr. Trump’s purported ties to Russia.

The New York Times now sees the unfairness. How sweet.

Some of the questions that Mr. Durham’s team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the F.B.I. about Russia and Mr. Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign.

That hasn’t been a theory for years, but rather it is a proven fact. In 2018, former FBI legal counsel James Baker testified that Michael Susmann, representing the Clinton team, was feeding information to the FBI for use against the Trump campaign.

The five-year statute of limitations is due to run out in days, and Durham is coming in under the wire.

TechnoFog writes that:

There is the potential that former Feinstein staffer Daniel Jones – as well as the researchers behind the Alfa Bank matter – will also face charges of giving false information to federal officials.

More recently, we noted that Fusion GPS has been fighting to keep secret its communications about Trump/Alfa Bank secret in a civil suit. Court records we reviewed appear to show the degree with which Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, and their associates went in drafting and promoting the false Alfa Bank/Trump Organization story.

The Alfa Server Hoax

Joseph R. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Hillary Clinton’s campaign-financed dossier. It turned out to be a fraud. He also tried to give legs to the fraudulent Alfa server hoax.

Jake Sullivan, who served as the Clinton campaign’s senior policy adviser, attended a post-election meeting, along with her campaign chairman John Podesta, in February 2017 with Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the investigative firm Fusion GPS. According to The Washington Times, Mr. Simpson orchestrated the dossier’s distribution to the FBI, other government agencies, and Washington reporters to try to bring down Mr. Trump.

Sullivan proclaimed his innocence.

Mr. Sullivan, the innocent, gave his seal of approval to the other Fusion GPS pet project. This one claimed that Mr. Trump maintained a secret computer server at Trump Tower that communicated directly with Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest commercial lender. It was, so the theory goes, evidence of collusion.

Mr. Simpson failed to persuade The New York Times to write the story about it at the time, but communistic Slate did.

The Clinton-planted story then drew a reaction from the candidate herself, undoubtedly a setup. She tweeted: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

Her tweet was supported by Mr. Sullivan, who stated with Mrs. Clinton’s tweet: “New Report Exposing Trump’s Secret Line of Communication to Russia.”

They confirmed each other, nothing more.

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Mr. Sullivan said. “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.

“This secret hotline may be the key to unraveling the mystery of Trump’s relationship with Russia. Given that he seems to have taken steps to hide the link when discovered by journalists. It seems that the Trump organization certainly felt that something needed to be hidden. “

In February 2017, the FBI concluded that such a Trump-Alfa server did not exist, according to Justice Department Inspector General Michael D. Horowitz’s December 2019 report on bureau wiretap abuses.

Go Deep

Without getting too much in the weeds, the Clinton campaign and DNC hired shady Democrat-leaning Fusion GPS to write the dirty dossier and present it to the FBI for their illicit use. They work closely with media, and pay them to spread their ‘findings.’

In April 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the FBI/NSA database. That’s when Fusion GPS co-founder hired Nellie Ohr to do the research. Her husband was the number 4 man inside the DoJ secret national security division. Fusion also hired Christopher Steele to work with Nellie. Together they came up with the Steele Dossier.

At the same time, Sussman was giving information to the DNC with the same intent. Then Peter Strzok and Crossfire Hurricane appeared to gain FISA warrants allowing them to spy on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Robert Mueller then hid their treachery.

