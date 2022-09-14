Durham Bombshell: FBI Hired Kremlin-Tied Russian to Spew Lies About Trump

Today, Special Counsel John Durham moved to unseal a motion in limine in the false statements case against Igor Danchenko.

Danchenko, the primary source for the Christopher Steele dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton, was tied to Russian intelligence. The Russian man Igor Danchenko was accused of lying several times. Despite that, he was hired by the FBI as a confidential informant to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

The FBI paid a Russian agent – a known liar – to spew lies about Donald Trump for three years, from March 2017 through October 2020. He lied at least five times, but more lies will be exposed in court.

By making Danchenko a confidential informant, the FBI prevents discovery of its own misconduct. This is very corrupt.

The FBI knew the truth before requesting the last two FISA warrants out of four issued. They knew nothing in the dossier was true but took out two additional FISA warrants anyway.

Everything in the dossier, including the pee tape, was a complete lie.

READ JOHN SOLOMON’S FULL REPORT or TECHNOFOG‘S

