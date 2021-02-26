Durham resigns as US attorney, will stay on as special counsel

By
M. Dowling
-
1

John Durham will resign as U.S. Attorney before the very weak Judge Merrick Garland takes over as Attorney General.

Durham will maintain his position as Special Counsel. Will Garland keep him as special counsel now?

Bill Barr, John Durham, the Justice Department, at least at the top levels, is corrupt, so who knows.

Does anyone believe there will be any convictions or follow up on the coup that nearly took down the Trump administration?

