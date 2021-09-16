Biden forms an illicit vaccine mandate pact with CEOs

Joe Biden on Wednesday met with top business leaders, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney, and Walgreens, days after he mandated vaccines for all federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees to test their employees weekly. He wants companies to mandate vaccination despite the labor shortage.
Also at the meeting were the CEOs of Columbia Sportswear, Kaiser Permanente, and Business Roundtable, which represents more than 200 businesses.
Biden is using corporations as an arm of the Democrat government as any henchman would in an illicit DC-private sector relationship.
Joe Robinette, a descendent of slave owners, told the media before the meeting that these companies will lead the way.
“The group I’m meeting today is leading the way [on vaccinations],” Biden told reporters before the meeting began, Fox Business reports.
Biden also plans to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face-covering requirements on federal property.
“We’ve been patient,” Daddy Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have refused to get the coronavirus shot. “But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”
Spoken like a true dictator.
Businesses, already struggling with insufficient staff, will suffer even more if they mandate the vaccine.
The vaccine is losing efficacy, especially against the new variants. The disease is primarily a disease of the elderly and people with co-morbidities.
There has been an enormous success in vaccinations, primarily against the targets of the disease, and Biden’s medical tyranny is not needed. 75.8% of adults have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This nanny state he and his cabal of communists are setting up is not necessary or welcomed.
There is so much we don’t know so why are they pushing it? Moderna’s research now shows that people who were vaccinated last year are twice as likely to get COV-19 as people recently vaccinated. Shouldn’t we slow down before implementing a one-size fits all?
Cool, some additions to the boycott list, not that I used any those except for microshaft on the shared box.
Found the windows GUI looking Linux install disc on an old spindle for the offline box.
Read that Big Guy comrade chairman Joe Chi Minh will mandate that the USPS fellow travelers get the kill shot jab err I mean vax or be tested now the Gruesome Newsome has been reinstalled against the people’s will.
The beatings will continue until they fear us as it should be.
Mega Class Action Suits would normally stop this kind of thing, but I expect the Government will claim you can’t suit because it’s Covid. The vaccines are failing and Overseas Studies are showing that Natural Immunity is superior to the vaccines. Why does the Government refuse to acknowledge Natural Immunity? Is it because Communist Democrats are trying to establish a president to force people to take a drug. Traitor Joe is trying use Jacobson v. Massachusetts to force the issue, but the case was not Jacobson v. The United States. In addition, Jacobson v. Massachusetts was just a bad discussion. Since Jacobson v. Massachusetts there have been additional Federal Laws protecting medical rights. I doubt the Federal Government will win this one in the Supreme Court without recognizing Natural Immunity. Once Natural Immunity is recognized, logically companies who fired people with Natural Immunity can be sued. Corporations don’t have to do this and when Conservatives are back in power the Companies and Management should pay a dear price for their tyranny. Companies can not just fire people for any medical condition.
Then there is the Issue of Mandates. Mandates can only be used in a State of Emergency. Covid does not meet the definition of an emergency. Actually, it’s Mandates that are creating the Emergencies. Some Governors are ignoring the Courts and their Legislatures and continuing Mandates. The people are getting pissed. These Companies also have to look at what the fallout is of getting in bed with Traitor Joe long term once Law and Order is reestablished.
What is in the vaccines that have the Government so hell bent on vaccination? Under normal rules the Vaccines wouldn’t even have Experiment Authorization. The rush to Authorize these vaccines was all Political. This is very dangerous as we don’t know the long term effects and the drug companies can’t be held responsible.
“There is so much we don’t know so why are they pushing it?”……….that is the million dollar question, they are either the most stupid idiots on the planet or their up to no good, what happened to follow the science?…………………..Uttar Pradesh, India, 241 million people, 199 active cases. The positive test rate is currently 0.01%. In other words, statistically zero…….Why?……….one word… IVERMECTIN !!!!!!!! Several countries in Africa are having the same success rate with ivermectin !!!!