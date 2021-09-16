Biden forms an illicit vaccine mandate pact with CEOs

















Joe Biden on Wednesday met with top business leaders, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney, and Walgreens, days after he mandated vaccines for all federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees to test their employees weekly. He wants companies to mandate vaccination despite the labor shortage.

Also at the meeting were the CEOs of Columbia Sportswear, Kaiser Permanente, and Business Roundtable, which represents more than 200 businesses.

Biden is using corporations as an arm of the Democrat government as any henchman would in an illicit DC-private sector relationship.

Joe Robinette, a descendent of slave owners, told the media before the meeting that these companies will lead the way.

“The group I’m meeting today is leading the way [on vaccinations],” Biden told reporters before the meeting began, Fox Business reports.

Biden also plans to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face-covering requirements on federal property.

“We’ve been patient,” Daddy Biden told the tens of millions of Americans who have refused to get the coronavirus shot. “But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”

Spoken like a true dictator.

Businesses, already struggling with insufficient staff, will suffer even more if they mandate the vaccine.

The vaccine is losing efficacy, especially against the new variants. The disease is primarily a disease of the elderly and people with co-morbidities.

There has been an enormous success in vaccinations, primarily against the targets of the disease, and Biden’s medical tyranny is not needed. 75.8% of adults have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This nanny state he and his cabal of communists are setting up is not necessary or welcomed.

There is so much we don’t know so why are they pushing it? Moderna’s research now shows that people who were vaccinated last year are twice as likely to get COV-19 as people recently vaccinated. Shouldn’t we slow down before implementing a one-size fits all?

