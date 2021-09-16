LA demands vaccines for some venues

















Days after California rejected the recall of communist Gavin Newsom, LA County went further into the dark hole of mandatory vaccinations.

Fox 11 Los Angeles shared a recording of County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday about the new health directive, set to go into effect later this week.

Ferrer said indoor portions of bars, breweries, wineries, lounges and nightclubs will have to begin requiring proof of vaccinations for customers and employees, along with outdoor events with more than 10,000 people.

They’ve already destroyed one-third of their restaurants, but restaurants are only recommended to require vaccination.

One dose is required by October 7 and a second by November 4. It affects all major sports stadiums in the area.

