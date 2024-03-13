Dutch Police Raid Comedian’s Home For Mocking Mayor with Mock Gun

This is the new normal for the entire Western world. Six Dutch police officers raided the Amsterdam home of comedian Hans Teeuwen on Tuesday, hours after he posted a clip on social media in which an object appearing to be a [fake] gun was visible as he was mocking the mayor of Amsterdam.

On Tuesday, Teeuwen, an absurdist comedian and musician, shared the videos on his Instagram account. At publication, each received roughly 400,000 views and more than 10,000 likes.

In the first clip, Teeuwen donned a black wig and parodied Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema as what appeared to be a firearm sat next to the comedian on a table.

The second video, posted roughly three hours later, shows police arrive and enter Teeuwen’s home in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Apparently, anything with a gun in it is not permissible, especially when it insults the mayor.

Police in the Netherlands visit Dutch comedian Hans Teeuwen after he made jokes about the mayor of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/izDEHkc2D8 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) March 12, 2024

