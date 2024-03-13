Tucker Says the TikTok Trojan Horse Bill Will Force the Sale of X

Elon Musk responded by saying that he made the algorithm open source. It’s “neutral to all parties.” As he said, But of course that is “election interference” by her standards.

The only thing that works for hardcore leftist AOC is to be pro-left.

X influencer Melissa Tate wrote on X:

“Elon Musk interfered w/ their interference in elections which they did via censorship & rigging the algorithm against the opposition They always accuse you of what they themselves are doing. See ‘Rules for Radicals’ These are dangerous people who must be defeated to save freedom.”

About TikTok

America does not need a Chinese Communist owned app, but is the legislation meant to go beyond TikTok?

Eric Erickson said the TikTok legislation is not about the 1st amendment and free speech. It only requires the CCP to divest control of TikTok. It does nothing to censor TikTok or its users. Anyone saying this is a free speech issue is either ignorant or paid for.

Thomas Massie shared excerpts from the bill, which appears to go beyond TikTok.

[If they want to ban it, why not write a one-page bill that says TikTok is banned because the CCP is such and such?]

Mr Massie wrote:

The so-called TikTok ban is a trojan horse. The President will be given the power to ban WEB SITES, not just Apps. The person breaking the new law is deemed to be the U.S. (or offshore) INTERNET HOSTING SERVICE or App Store, not the “foreign adversary.”

If you think this isn’t a Trojan horse and will only apply to TikTok and foreign-adversary social media companies, then contemplate why someone thought it was important to get a very specific exclusion for their internet based business written into the bill: pic.twitter.com/LnHsmEgtt9 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 12, 2024

Rep. Massie said, “Leadership is moving the TikTok bill this week under “suspension of the rules,” which means short debate and no opportunity to amend it. I’m against this bill.”

Dr. Steve Turley wrote on X that it is a Trojan Horse.

“Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) said it as well: the whole TikTok ban is a trojan horse meant to play on the impulsiveness of Republicans and Republican politicians. Slow down and think before you give the government even more. power than it already has!,” Turley said.

Laura Ingraham took Massie’s comment and claimed he is supporting the CCP. This sounds like the Putin puppet attack against people who think the Ukraine war is a mistake.

She wrote: “Thomas Massie supports the CCP. And why, given what we know. RepAshleyHinson (@Ashley Hinson) posted: The Chinese version of TikTok – Douyin – promotes educational content and has a time limit. Meanwhile, the CCP is targeting young girls with eating disorder videos & pushing content that downplays terrorism on TikTok in the U.S. That’s not a coincidence. https://x.com/repashleyhinson/status/1767294426504651145?s=66&t=ZY0j1eVQ1gPQbUyfnL_IMA.”

Most would agree TikTok needs to go, but Mr. Massie is a libertarian and believes none should be banned, but he definitely sees a problem with this bill beyond that issue.