Update on the Teen Who Was Beaten in Missouri

A gofundme account was posted for the girl who was punched and had her head repeatedly slammed into the pavement in Missouri this past week. Her name is Kaylee, and she is still in critical condition.

This is the beating that Kaylee took:

GRAPHIC: A student in @HazelwoodSD is in the hospital in critical condition after being brutally beaten with her head smashed against the pavement by a mob of students. Multiple people watch and do nothing. You won’t hear about this story on the MSM. https://t.co/dGzr2Kn6HP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2024

The information from GoFundMe is very sad:

With heavy hearts I am asking for support for our beloved Kaylee and family. In minutes, this family’s life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene. She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.

She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition. Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family. We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially. Her mother and father are staying by her side night and day hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love. Your support would help with lost wages and piling up medical bills due to no medical insurance.

Her gofundme has only gone up today.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called for the 15-year-old black St. Louis female who repeatedly smashed a white student’s head into the concrete to be charged as an ADULT.

If you pray, I hope you will pray for Kaylee.

