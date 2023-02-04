Dutch Police Shoot a 16-Year-Old Protesting Farmer Driving Away

Nitrogen helps things grow and is the most common element of air. However, the World Economic Forum decided to drastically cut the nitrogen to get the world to net-zero, a ridiculous goal. They are basically reducing burps and farts.

Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte are World Economic Forum global leaders, and as a result, they are destroying their own countries for WEF’s ideology of climate change.

Right now, Canada under Justin Trudeau and The Netherlands under Mark Rutte (Rukke) seem to be bearing the brunt of the extreme policies recommended by Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum.

The Dutch government is threatening to buy and – or shut down 3,000 farms that fail to meet EU net-zero targets. The Netherlands wants 50% of its farms shut by 2030.

Dutch government proposals for tackling nitrogen emissions indicate a radical cut in livestock – they estimate 11,200 farms will have to close and another 17,600 farmers will have to reduce their livestock significantly. It’s a cure for a non-problem.

Communities are supporting farmers by starting food cooperatives and farmers’ markets to buy directly from local farms.

POLICE SHOOT AT PROTESTERS

While Klaus Schwab dines with the world’s elites, farmers have started a massive convoy across 12 provinces. These are the real-life consequences of the WEF climate policies. The police are shooting the protesters.

The police allegedly shot at the protesters and wounded a 16-year-old riding away.

Meanwhile, farmers are shot at by police, and are in real danger in The Netherlands for their livelyhood.

Movie of 16 year old farmers' son being shot at when he's driving AWAY from the police:

Schwab warned of civil unrest. It wasn’t prescient. He and his band of cutthroats are causing it.

The convoy is labeled the Big Lie Tour. All for the absurd goal of net-zero.

Netherlands 🇳🇱 Dutch farmers and truckers are travelling across the 12 provinces of the Netherlands on a 'Big Lie Tour' in protest against their government. #NoFarmsNoFood

The Dutch rulers don’t care how opposed the people are. They are in it to the death. They are ideologues, and nothing is worse.

If you think the attack on Dutch farmers is bad, Trudeau wants to do the exact same thing here in Canada. That’s why his ironically named “Just Transition” plan is a direct attack on Canadian farmers (and our energy sector). The Trudeau Liberals are totally unfit to lead Canada. https://t.co/yMV14KCGF1 — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) February 3, 2023

The same thing is going on in Canada. The rulers are busy destroying farms and the energy sector and destroying the average person’s purchasing power. This Canadian dairy farmer has to throw the milk away and can’t even give it to the poor.

This is what is happening all around the world. Are you familiar with the Dutch Farmers crisis? This is a Canadian Dairy Farmer: https://t.co/jvWwur6pZo — Angela Brooks (@AngelaBrooksRe1) February 1, 2023

Government making a Dairy Farm in Southern Ontario dump 30,000 litres of milk because they have gone over quota.

Can't donate it to a food bank, or to a hospital, or to a homeless shelter. Right down the drain so we can pay $7 per litre for milk.

