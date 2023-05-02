Dwyane Wade and Family Heckled for Transitioning Their 15-Year-Old Son

NBA legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, were the subject of heckling on Sunday evening as they left Madison Square Garden following the Miami Heat’s Game 1 victory over the New York Knicks.

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were heckled and jeered for allowing their daughter Zaya to transition from male to female. They were leaving MSG at the time. One heckler shouted, “Why did you mutilate your son?”

Zaya is not Union’s daughter.

The retired NBA star is the father of the 15-year-old transgender Zaya, who now models professionally.

Dwyane was living in Florida and left because he believes their laws infringe on LGBTQIA+PRIDE rights. Dwyane said he’d never be accepted in Florida. Acceptance is a two-way street.

Zaya legally changed her name and gender in February after coming out as trans aged 12, following a court battle between Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.

A Los Angeles County judge signed off on the new identity for Dwyane’s 15-year-old child in documents obtained by TMZ.

The judge also granted her official gender change from male to female. The petition for the name and gender was filed last August. Last November, Zaya’s mother contested the petition made by Dwyane, claiming that their child was being pressured financially to make the decision.

Dwyane Wade was heckled and booed by Knicks fans asking him, ‘Why did you mutilate your son?’ pic.twitter.com/I3gh6HzJeI — 💖 Nikki Tha God (@NikkiThaGodB1) May 1, 2023

Dwayne Wade receives transphobic jeers about daughter Zaya https://t.co/pqsRj8uo6a via @MailSport >><> Wait. Stop. He left Florida because …. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 2, 2023

